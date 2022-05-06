IPL 2022 Points Table, Orange And Purple Cap Updates After DC vs SRH Match: Delhi Enter Top-5, Hyderabad Sixth; Jos Buttler Holds Orange Cap, Yuzvendra Chahal Retains Purple Cap

IPL 2022 Points Table, Orange And Purple Cap Updates After DC vs SRH Match: Delhi Capitals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 21 runs in the Indian Premier League after they amassed 207 for three in 20 overs. Opener David Warner top-scored for Delhi with 92 not out off 58 balls while Rovman Powell scored an unbeaten 67 off 35 balls. In response, SRH reached 186 for eight in 20 overs. Nicholas Pooran top-scored with 62 off 34 balls. Warner made his highest score of the season with the help of 12 fours and three sixes in a power-packed batting display and shared 122 runs with Rovman Powell (67 not out off 35 balls) for the unconquered fourth wicket to guide the Capitals to 207 for 3 after being asked to bat.

The Capitals then restricted the Sunrisers to 186 for 8 with Khaleel Ahmed (3/30) and Shardul Thakur (2/44) sharing five wickets between them to notch up their fifth win of the season. The Capitals jumped two places to fifth with 10 points from 10 matches while the Sunrisers slipped a spot to sixth after their third consecutive loss.

Advertisement

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Points Table Update

With this win, Delhi Capitals have aced the battle of mid table supremacy as they now move to fifth. Meanwhile, SRH are breathing down their neck at sixth position. While Delhi has five wins and equal number of losses in ten games, SRH has the same record, they just lag in the NRR section. As mentioned, both share te points each. Gujarat Titans continue to top the tables with 8 wins in ten game and closely followed by Lucknow Supergiants which means the debutantes are going great guns.

Orange Cap

Advertisement

Meanwhile Rajasthan Royals’ Jos Buttler continue to top the orange cap. He is at the top with 588 runs in ten games and is followed by Lucknow Supergiants skipper KL Rahul who more than100 runs apart! The Indian has 451 runs to his name and the gap is just too much to fill. Shikhar Dhawan of Punjab Kings is back amongst the runs and now stands at third position. Abhishek Sharma of SRH and Shreyas Iyer, KKR Skipper, are fourth and fifth, respectively.

Purple Cap

Advertisement

Rajasthan Royals’ Yuzvendra Chahal continues to top the purple cap standings. The Indian spinner has already accounted for 19 wickets. He is followed by his close pal Kuldeep Yadav who has 17 wickets to his name. Yadav will have an opportunity to close the gap when DC plays next game in a few days time. Punjab Kings’ Kagiso Rabada is third with same number of wickets. SRH’s T Natarajan also accounted for 17 which means the race for the second spot is heating up. RCB’s Sri Lankan import has been a consistent performer this season; he has accounted for 16 wickets.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here