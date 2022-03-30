IPL 2022 Points Table, Orange Cap And Purple Update After SRH vs DC Match: Rajasthan Claim Top Spot

Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday put a stellar show on display, defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad by 61 runs in the IPL 2022 match no. 5 in Pune. After being put to bat, RR set a mammoth 211-run target for Kane Williamson & Co, riding on some fine knocks from captain Sanju Samson and new-recruit Devdutt Padikkal. In reply, Sunrisers’s batting woes were exposed again as they were restricted to 149 for 7 in 20 overs.

The Royals stormed right on to the top of the points table with a promising net run rate of 3.050. They dethroned Delhi Capitals, who topped the charts after a comprehensive win over Mumbai Indians on Sunday. With one victory each their kitties, Punjab Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans are placed third, fourth and fifth, respectively.

Advertisement

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

IPL 2022 Orange Cap Update:

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis is currently the leading scorer of the tournament. His scintillating 88-run knock in the campaign opener against Punjab Kings is so far the highest score of the tournament. SRH’s Aiden Markram, who scored a 57 on Tuesday during the chase of 211, is now the second top-scorer in the league. RR captain Sanju Samson (55) and Lucknow Giants’ Deepak Hooda (55) and Ayush Badoni (54) are next on the list.

IPL 2022 Purple Cap Update:

Advertisement

Chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav currently tops the purple cap list with his three-wicket haul against MI. He currently holds the best bowling figures of 18 for 3 and hence, is leading the charts. CSK’s DJ Bravo holds the second spot with as many wickets. Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammad Shami and Basil Thampi are currently placed 3rd, fourth and fifth, respectively, with 3 wickets each.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here