IPL 2022 Points Table Update After PBKS vs GT Tie: Unbeaten Gujarat Titans Take 2nd Spot; Gill, Rahul Chahar Make Major Moves

All-rounder Rahul Tewatia once again showcased his masterclass against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) but this time around, he did wonders for Gujarat Titans (GT). With 12 needed off the last two balls, he blasted two sixes to seal a six-wicket win for his team at the Brabourne Stadium. Had Odean Smith not conceded a single off his overthrow on the third-last delivery, the equation would have been different for Punjab. However, it was a great game of cricket and as Mayank Agarwal said, “it could be a bitter one to swallow but it’s fine."

Points Table:

Gujarat Titans are now the only unbeaten side in the league and following the six-wicket win, they have secured the 2nd position on the points table. They dethroned fellow debutant Lucknow Super Giants with a better net run rate of +0.349.

Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders remain at the top with six points and a NRR of +1.102. Rajasthan Royals, who have the highest net run rate – +1.218 – are placed fourth with four points.

Orange Cap

GT opener Shubman Gill played a magnificent 96-run knock off 59 deliveries and bagged the Player of the Match award. He climbed to the second position on the list of the highest run-getters with a tally of 180.

Punjab Kings’ Liam Livingstone continued his top form and smashed a 27-ball 64 on Friday. He has climbed up to third place on the list with a total of 149 runs to his credit. His English teammate and Rajasthan Royals opener Jos Buttler continues to hold the Oranger Cap with 205 runs from 3 matches, having scored a hundred.

Purple Cap

The Likes of Rahul Chahar, Mohammed Shami and Rashid Khan made some notable moves on the wicket-takers’ list. The Punjab Kings spinner scalp a wicket on Friday and jumped up to notch the third spot with a tally of 7 wickets.

Shami (1/36) and Rashid (3/22) moved to sixth and 9th places respectively. KKR’s Umesh Yadav, leads the list, with his tally for the season being 9 wickets, 2 ahead of Yuzvendra Chahal of Rajasthan Royals.

