IPL 2022: Prasidh Krishna Complains To Umpire After Liam Livingstone Improvises | WATCH

Rajasthan Royals’ superb run in IPL 2022 continued as they beat Punjab Kings. Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal marked his return to Rajasthan Royals’ playing eleven with a scintillating 68 while Shimron Hetmyer exhibited his finishing exploits in an unbeaten 31 to help the inaugural IPL winners defeat Punjab Kings by six wickets at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Meanwhile, the game saw a bizarre incident that caught the eye of netizens for sure. It happened in the 19th over of the innings with PBKS batters Liam Livingstone and Jitesh Sharma in the middle. The team needed quick runs and the batters, especially Livingstone, was desperate to get those. So, he changed his stance and moved to offside, leaving his three stumps exposed. The bowler Prasidh Krishna took offense for this one and complained to umpire.

Prasidh Krishna Had the Last Laugh

Advertisement

Krishna, however, had the last laugh when he dismissed the England batter. There was drama as the umpire didn’t adjudge first ball wide. Then Livingstone smashed the bowler for a maximum and a four to fetch ten runs off next two balls. He was looking to improvise again when Prasidh found his timber and had the last laugh.

After Jonny Bairstow’s 58 and Jitesh Sharma’s unbeaten 38 took Punjab to 189/5, Jaiswal shined in his comeback match of IPL 2022, hitting his shots well and picking the gaps easily. After he fell, Devdutt Padikkal struggled to get going. But Hetmyer ensured that Rajasthan chased down the total to successfully break their two-match losing streak and keep themselves in the hunt for a spot in the playoffs.

Advertisement

Earlier Krishna was involved in several on-ground fights this season. There was this instance where he was seen giving a send-off to Australia’s Aaron Finch. Then he showed some poor judgement as he executed a bizarre throw which cost NZ pacer Trent Boult dearly, in an earlier fixture against KKR, who lost his balance and eventually fell on the ground. It was the third over of the second innings when KKR opener Baba Indrajith tapped Boult’s delivery towards mid-on and ran instantly to steal a single. Krishna collected the ball quickly and aimed a direct hit at the wicketkeeper’s end, however, it hit Boult who was standing on the pitch. The Kiwi pace reacted well with a jump but it didn’t stop the ball to hit his shoes.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here