IPL 2022: Pravin Tambe Tears Up after Watching Biopic, Says 'Never Give Up on Your Dreams'

Pravin Tambe’s biopic ‘Kaun Pravin Tambe’ released on April 1 as the 50-year-old watched a screening of the film with the Kolkata Knight Riders squad on Friday. Tambe was a bit teary as he spoke to the KKR team after the end of the film.

KKR took to social media to share a video of the screening as Tambe teared up when asked to speak a few words.

“I just want to say," Pravin Tambe said as he started to tear up. KKR team broke into applause for the veteran spinner.

He gathered his composure and said, “Just never give up on your dreams," adding, “Dreams do come true. Really, dreams do come true."

KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer was also a bit teary after the movie.

“We were quite excited to watch the movie, and today we finally got to see it. It was emotional, the songs were also nice, and then hearing his speech at the end, I was a little teary at the end," Iyer said in the video.

Pravin Tambe later in the video revealed that even though people know his story of making his debut aged 41 but the story of his struggles up until that point was not known to many.

“Lot of people know that I debuted when I was 41, but they don’t know what I did before that. So people will watch the movie and get to know and hopefully it will make them think that one should never give up," Tambe said.

Tambe is the oldest player to make his debut in the Indian Premier League when he turned out for Rajasthan Royals in 2013 and in fact he had not played any professional cricket before that point. He went on to take a hat-trick against KKR in 2014.

KKR bought Tambe at the IPL 2020 auction but did o get to play as the BCCI cancelled his contract for playing in a T10 league without permission. He has since been a part of the KKR set up and has gone on to play for the Trinbago Knight Riders in the Caribbean Premier League.

