IPL 2022: Prayagraj Boy Gets Noticed On IPL Debut for Gujarat Titans

Left-arm pacer Yash Dayal, who is representing Gujarat Titans, had a bitter-sweet outing on his debut IPL match against Rajasthan Royals but he showed glimpses of his wicket-taking ability to the cricketing world, here on Thursday. Bowling his first over in the IPL, Dayal conceded 15 runs but he managed to send Devdutt Padikkal back for a duck. In his next over, Jos Buttler smashed the pacer for three boundaries and a six. However, the 24-year-old made a good comeback and took the wickets of Rassie van der Dussen and Yuzvendra Chahal in his third and fourth over respectively.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Advertisement

During his full quota of overs, Yash showed his various skills like — slower one, pace variation and change of angles and finished with good bowling figures of 4-0-40-3. Aiming to claim the top spot on the points table, Gujarat Titans’ skipper Hardik Pandya made one change in the playing squad and handed a debut cap to left-arm pacer Yash Dayal, who replaced Darshan Nalkande in the final XI.

Born in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, Yash caught attention when he was included in the Indian team’s bio-bubble for their home ODI series against West Indies earlier this year. The pacer, who plays his domestic cricket for Uttar Pradesh, was picked by Gujarat for a whopping Rs 3.2 crore in the IPL 2022 mega auction.

The left-arm pacer made his List A debut for Uttar Pradesh in the 2018-19 Vijay Hazare Trophy on 21 September 2018. In the next year, he made his T20 debut for UP in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Yash can also contribute with the bat lower down the order, which could be handy for Gujarat in the upcoming matches.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here