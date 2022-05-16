IPL 2022: Predicted Probable XIs For Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals

With 12 points from as many matches in IPL 2022, Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals need to win both their remaining matches to stand a chance of playoff qualification. The two teams will be playing a virtual play-off when they clash at Navi Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium on Monday.

Winning the toss in a must-win game against Rajasthan Royals on May 11, Delhi Capitals’ skipper Rishabh Pant opted to bowl first. Pant’s decision appeared to be yielding positive results as Orange cap holder Jos Buttler was dismissed cheaply by Chetan Sakariya in the third over. With a surprise promotion at number three, Ravichandran Ashwin took charge of Rajasthan’s innings and stitched a crucial partnership with opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and then with Devdutt Paddikal. Banking on Ashwin’s half-century and a 30-ball 48 off Paddikal’s bat, Rajasthan looked set to get to a good total on the board.

However, the failure of Rajasthan’s middle order to accelerate the run-scoring rate eventually restricted the side to 160.

The target was pretty much in reach of Delhi’s power-packed batting line-up and the duo of David Warner and Mitchell Marsh ensured that there were no hiccups on their side’s way to victory. Delhi, powered by a 62-ball 89 by Micthell Marsh chased the total down in the 19th over.

Punjab Kings will also come into the contest with a comprehensive win against Royal Challengers Bangalore in a must-win encounter on Friday. After setting a target of 210 while batting first, Punjab returned to restrict Bangalore at 155 to register a 54-run victory.

Both the teams are expected to come into the match with their previous playing XI.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Delhi Capitals (PBKS) Possible XIs

Punjab Kings Predicted Line-up: Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal (C), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh

Delhi Capitals Predicted Line-up: Srikar Bharat, David Warner, Micthell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (C) (W), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya

Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Squads

Punjab Kings Squad for IPL 2022: Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Porel, Liam Livingstone, Odeon Smith, Sandeep Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Prerak Mankad, Vaibhav Arora, Writtick Chatterjee, Baltej Dhanda, Ansh Patel, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Benny Howell

Delhi Capitals Squad for IPL 2022: Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Ashwin Hebbar, Sarfaraz Khan, KS Bharat, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Mandeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Pravin Dubey, Lungi Ngidi, Tim Seifert, Vicky Ostwal.

