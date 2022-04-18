IPL 2022: 'Pressure is At Its Highest, We Have to Show that Kind of Character'-Zaheer Khan

Mumbai Indians’ director of cricket Zaheer Khan has said that pressure on the five-time IPL champions is “at its highest" after a string of defeats, adding that the players will have to show the hunger to fight in order to bounce back in the tournament. The Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians are the only side in IPL 2022 who are yet to open their account on the points table after losing all their six matches so far. They are at the bottom of the 10-team table, which is led by newbies Gujarat Titans with five wins from six matches.

“This is a team sport so we have to stick together, have to find ways of coming together and then become a force. Each season has its own challenges and the pressure is at its highest so we have to show that kind of character, that fight and determination. You have to take the disappointing moments in your stride, that’s what cricket teaches you," said Zaheer in his mid-season review.

The former India pace bowler indicated that Dewald Brevis and Tilak Varma had been the bright spots of the team so far.

“The partnership of the young guns — going out there and creating scenarios where they put bowlers under pressure — is something we look for, the spark that we talk about." He also said that it was important now to back the team.

“The guys are keen on turning things around and we just have to back them. Not everyday will be your day - but it’s about how you take it, what you learn from it and how you adapt. I have seen the disappointed faces but also the determined ones. It’s about how we come out of this, the kind of character we show is what I’m looking forward to," he said.

He also stressed on the essence of maintaining a much-needed balance and keeping in mind the long-term vision.

“Irrespective of wins and losses and how the season is going, we also have a long-term vision. So we keep the right kind of balance throughout the year," added Zaheer.

