IPL 2022: 'Prithvi Shaw Has Got Every Bit as Much Talent as I Had if Not More' - Ricky Ponting

Former Australia captain and current Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting heaped massive praise on young opener Prithvi Shaw and claims that he is as talented as he was during his playing days. Shaw has been in good form this season and slammed back-to-back half-centuries in the last two matches. The young India opener has been associated with Delhi Capitals since 2018 and the franchise showed faith in him ahead of this season by retaining the 22-year-old Mumbaikar.

Shaw has been working with Ponting after joining Delhi as the legendary cricketer has worked upon him and always talked highly of him.

Ponting said that he wants to assist Shaw and turn him into a player who represents India in over 100 Test matches.

“If I look at Prithvi’s play, he has got every bit as much talent as I had, if not more, and I want to be able to turn him into a player that plays over 100 Test matches for India and represents his country as much as possible," Ponting said on the Delhi Capitals podcast.

The legendary skipper further emphasized on his time at Mumbai Indians where he worked with young talents like Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya who are now a crucial part of the Indian cricket team.

If I look back through the teams that I’ve been around, when I took over the Mumbai Indians, Rohit was very young, Hardik Pandya hadn’t played, Krunal hadn’t played. A lot of the guys that I have coached there have gone on to play cricket for India, and that’s what I want to do here," he added.

Shaw made his India debut way back in 2018 against West Indies but he failed to cement his place due to persistent injuries, fitness issues and inconsistent performance.

With Shaw and David Warner, Delhi Capitals have found a lethal opening pair who has the ability to take the game away from the opposition on their own when on song. The duo has already shared two back-to-back 50-plus stand this season.

