IPL 2022: Priyank Panchal Likely to Join Gujarat Titans as a Back-up Player - Report

Uncapped batter Priyank Panchal is likely to join newly-introduced franchise Gujarat Titans as a back-up player in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. The Hardik Pandya-led side will begin their campaign against fellow debutants Gujarat Lions on March 28 at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium.

As reported by Sportskeeda, Panchal is likely to join the squad as a back-up. The 31-year-old missed out on an IPL contract at last month’s mega auction in Bengaluru despite scoring decent amount of runs in domestic T20s.

Panchal had earlier travelled to South Africa with Indian Test squad as a replacement of Rohit Sharma who was ruled out with a hamstring injury. Though the right-arm batter didn’t get a game, he ‘learnt a lot’ from the experience of sharing the dressing room with the likes of former captain Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and others.

Advertisement

ALSO READ | PAK vs AUS, 3rd Test: Hazelwood Misses Out Again as Australia to Field Unchanged XI in Lahore Test

“Talking about the Indian Test team, I’ve learnt a lot from the experience because it was a bit different from the India A experience. But I would say that the quality of cricket [between India A and India] is not very different because we face almost the same bowlers. I hope to get my Test cap soon," Panchal was quoted as saying by Sportskeeda.

Panchal was also a part of India’s 18-member squad for the recently-concluded Sri Lanka Tests, which the hosts won 2-0.

Prior getting named in the squad, he had a decent run in Ranji Trophy. He scored 52 off 63 deliveries in the first innings against Madhya Pradesh in Rajkot last month. Last year, he amassed 188 runs in five innings of Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy at a strike rate of 135.25.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here