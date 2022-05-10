IPL 2022: Proud of The Way We Played With High Spirits And Good Vibe - KKR Skipper Shreyas Iyer After Win Over MI

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Shreyas Iyer was satisfied with his team’s 52-run win over five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai on Monday. KKR bowlers produced disciplined bowling to secure two points for the team and keep their playoff hopes alive. Pat Cummins led the charge with the ball as he claimed three wickets to play a monumental role in the victory after KKR posted a below-par 165/9 on the scoreboard.

Shreyas said looking at the results in the past couple of matches the win over Mumbai gave him a satisfying feeling.

“If you see the matches that we lost previously, especially the past game, we lost by a big margin. So to come back and winning a game with a really big margin is a satisfying feeling," Iyer said in the post-match presentation.

Talking about his team’s batting performances, the KKR skipper lauded the top-order for giving them a solid start but he admitted that it was difficult for the new batters to come in and hit big from the first ball at the surface.

“We got a great start in the Powerplay, Nitish the way he hit sixes off Pollard he saw it was the right over to take on, but I felt it was difficult for new batsmen to get in and get going," he added.

“When we came out to bowl, we said early wickets are going to cramp Mumbai Indians," he said.

KKR made five changes to their XI for the Mumbai Indians clash as they faced scrutiny for chopping and changing.

Shreyas said that it is a difficult position to be in for any player and he also went through it during the initial stage of his career in IPL but KKR head coach Brendon McCullum talks to every player and informs them about the decision.

“It’s really difficult. I was also in that position once when I started playing IPL. We discuss with the coaches, CEO is also involved in team selection, Baz goes to the players and tells them if they’re not playing. All of them are very supportive of the decision-making," Shreyas said.

He further hailed his players for playing the game with high spirits as they were all charged up to win the game for the team.

“The way they turn up to the ground, each and every individual in the playing XI, it’s something to be proud of as a captain. The way we played with high spirits and a good vibe, I’m proud of it. The win was comprehensive. The players were charged up to win the game. The previous games have not been great for us. It plays on your mind when you’re on the losing side. I’m not satisfied but I want to keep up with the same momentum to come back strong in the other games," he concluded.

