IPL 2022: Punjab Kings Set to Announce Mayank Agarwal as Their Next Captain - Report

Punjab Kings are only one of the two franchises apart from Royal Challengers Bangalore who have not announced their captain’s name yet. Punjab, who were led by KL Rahul in the past couple of seasons, will be without the wicketkeeper batter as he parted ways with the franchise and has joined Lucknow Super Giants.

Mayank Agarwal, who was retained by the franchise ahead of the auction, is all set to become the next captain of Punjab Kings for the upcoming season. A formal announcement is expected soon. “In all likelihood, Mayank will captain the side. The announcement is expected later this week," an IPL source told PTI.

Punjab, who went into the IPL 2022 auction with the maximum purse, did smart business in the mega event as they acquired some talented players with the likes of Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Kagiso Rabada and buying back left-arm spinner Harpreet Brar and explosive Tamil Nadu batter Shahrukh Khan. Dhawan’s name as captain was also doing the rounds but the management was keen on Agarwal as the leader even before the auction. “Dhawan is a welcome addition to the side and was always on the radar at the auction. He is a champion player but it seems Punjab were keen on Mayank as captain ever since K L Rahul left the team," the source added. Agarwal and Rahul formed one of the most prolific opening pairs in the IPL over the past couple of years. Rahul will lead Lucknow Super Giants this season.

Agarwal had captained the team briefly last year when Rahul was injured. Agarwal aggregated 400-plus runs in the past two seasons. He had made his IPL debut in 2011 and has so far played 100 games. The 31-year-old has also played 19 Tests and five ODIs for India. With a strong squad at their disposal, Punjab Kings are aiming to end their title drought in the IPL. Their only final appearance came way back in 2014. They finished sixth out of eight teams in the last three editions.

