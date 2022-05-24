IPL 2022, Qualifier 1: Alzarri Joseph in as Gujarat Titans Opt to Bowl First Against Unchanged Rajasthan Royals

Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bowl first against Rajasthan Royals in the first qualifier of the IPL 2022 being played at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens on Tuesday evening. GT, playing in their maiden IPL season topped the league stage, winning 10 of their 14 matches and were the first team to punch their ticket for the playoffs.

On the other hand, RR won 9 of their 14 matches to finish second and enter the playoffs to earn themselves two shots at making it to the final.

GT have made one change to their playing XI from the previous match as they dropped Lockie Ferguson for Alzarri Joseph. RR have been unchanged.

“Looks a decent track to bat on, but no matches in the last couple of months and just want to know what we are chasing," GT captain Pandya explained his decision to bowl first.

He added, Boys are pretty pumped up for this game. We treat this game as simple as possible and make sure you focus on what is controllable and making sure the intensity is high and aware of what the situation demands."

RR captain Sanju Samson said his team has done well batting first indicating the toss wouldn’t have mattered much to him. “We have done well batting first, looks like a decent batting wicket let’s see what happens. Important to keep your focus on the present game and take care of what is controllable. We have been playing some great cricket throughout the tournament and would like to repeat it again," Samson said.

The winner of tonight’s contest will enter the final but the lose will get another shot at making the summit clash in the second qualifier which will be played in Ahmedabad later this week.

Playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (wk/captain), Devdutt Padikkal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya (captain), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami

