IPL 2022: Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram Star as Sunrisers Hyderabad Complete Hat-trick of Wins

Rahul Tripathi played a scintillating innings as an ever-improving Sunrisers Hyderabad showed they have the firepower to chase down stiff targets, beating Kolkata Knight Riders by seven wickets at the Brabourne Stadium on Friday night. Tripathi made 71 off 37 and Aiden Markram remained unbeaten on 68 off 36 to put SRH on course in chase of 176 as they recorded their third straight win of IPL 2022.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

SRH recovered from early blows after losing Abhishek Sharma (3) and captain Kane Williamson (17) inside the Powerplay. Tripathi and Markram joined hands to repair the early damage with the former in a punishing mood.

Together Tripathi and Markram added 94 runs for the third wicket which turned out to be the match-winning partnership.

Advertisement

Tripathi struck four fours and four six sixes during his innings while Markram belted six fours and four sixes as they chased down the target in just 17.5 overs.

Earlier, SRH pacers controlled the innings for a large part before Nitish Rana and Andre Russell lifted KKR to a challenging total. The Knight Riders lost three top-order batters cheaply inside the powerplay overs but recovered to some extent to post a decent total, thanks to Rana and Russel’s knocks of 54 and 49 not out, respectively.

The pacers Marco Jansen (1/26), T Natarajan (3/37), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1/37) and Umran Malik (2/27) accounted for the bulk of the wickets.

Opting to field, South African Jansen used the bounce and swing on offer really well to draw first blood as he sent Aaron Finch (7), who is playing his first match of the season, back to the hut in the second over. Natarajan then bowled a sensational fifth over, snaring two wickets.

Natarajan first bowled a brilliant length ball, pitching just outside off to account for Venkatesh Iyer (6), who looked unsettled during his stay, with the flamboyant Sunil Narine (6) following his teammate a couple balls later as KKR slumped to 31 for 3.

Advertisement

Kane Williamson introduced spin but left-armer Jagadeesha Suchith (1/32) looked rusty and struggled with his line.

Young Malik then struck twin blows, snapping the wickets of Shreyas Iyer (28) in the 10th over and Sheldon Jackson (7) as Sunrisers bowlers continued striking at regular intervals.

However, Rana kept the score board ticking, hitting singles and boundaries alike in his 36-ball knock.

Advertisement

Rana smashed six fours and two maximums. He was involved in 39-run stands with skipper Iyer and Russell each.

However, his stay in the middle was cut short by Natarajan in the 18th over as SRH broke the potentially dangerous partnership.

Russell, whose 25-ball innings was laced with four boundaries and as many six, including two in the final over. The West Indian helped KKR add 55 runs in the last five overs.

With PTI Inputs

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here