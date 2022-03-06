Home » Cricket Home » News » Rajasthan Royals (RR) IPL 2022 Full Schedule: Date, Time, Venue, Fixtures of All Matches

Rajasthan Royals (RR) IPL 2022 Full Schedule: Date, Time, Venue, Fixtures of All Matches

Sanju Samson.
Sanju Samson.



Cricketnext Staff
Updated: March 06, 2022, 18:50 IST

The BCCI on Sunday announced the complete fixture of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 which begins from March 26 in Mumbai. The Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals will kick-off their campaign in the tournament against Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 29 at the MCA Stadium, Pune. Like other teams, RR will also play a total of 14 games in the league stage. (IPL 2022 Full Schedule)

Here’s the full schedule of RR for IPL 2022:

DATETIMEPM/AMHOME TEAMAWAY TEAMVENUE
29-03-202207:30PMSunrisers HyderabadRajasthan RoyalsMCA Stadium, Pune
02-04-202203:30PMMumbai IndiansRajasthan RoyalsDY Patil Stadium
05-04-202207:30PMRajasthan RoyalsRoyal Challengers BangaloreWankhede  Stadium
10-04-202207:30PMRajasthan RoyalsLucknow Super GiantsWankhede  Stadium
14-04-202207:30PMRajasthan RoyalsGujarat TitansDY Patil Stadium
18-04-202207:30PMRajasthan RoyalsKolkata Knight RidersBrabourne  - CCI
22-04-202207:30PMDelhi CapitalsRajasthan RoyalsMCA Stadium, Pune
26-04-202207:30PMRoyal Challengers BangaloreRajasthan RoyalsMCA Stadium, Pune
30-04-202207:30PMRajasthan RoyalsMumbai IndiansDY Patil Stadium
02-05-202207:30PMKolkata Knight RidersRajasthan RoyalsWankhede  Stadium
07-05-202203:30PMPunjab  KingsRajasthan RoyalsWankhede  Stadium
11-05-202207:30PMRajasthan RoyalsDelhi CapitalsDY Patil Stadium
15-05-202207:30PMLucknow Super GiantsRajasthan RoyalsBrabourne  - CCI
20-05-202207:30PMRajasthan RoyalsChennai Super KingsBrabourne  - CCI

Rajasthan Royals squad for IPL 2022: Sanju Samson (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Riyan Parag, KC Cariappa, Navdeep Saini, Obed McCoy, Anunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Karun Nair, Dhruv Jurel, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Shubham Garhwal, James Neesham, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rassie van der Dussen, Daryl Mitchell

