IPL 2022: Rajasthan Royals go 2nd, Extend Lucknow Super Giants' Wait For Playoffs Spot

Rajasthan Royals took a giant step towards sealing a playoffs spot after beating Lucknow Super Giants in an IPL 2022 match at the Brabourne Stadium on Sunday. Chasing 179, LSG managed 154/8 in 20 overs with RR winning by 24 runs.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

The win was RR’s eighth of the season and they thus took their points tally to 16 - same as LSG - but thanks to a superior net run-rate, they swapped places with their opponents and now sit at the second spot in the IPL standings.

Trent Boult struck twice in as many deliveries and then Prasidh Krishna dislodged LSG captain KL Rahul in the Powerplay to land early blows. LSG were in some early trouble at 29/3 when Deepak Hooda and Krunal Pandya got together.

Advertisement

The duo resurrected the chase with a fine 65-run stand for fourth wicket but a Jos Buttler and Riyan Parag combined for a superb tag-team catch to break the partnership with Krunal Pandya holing out on 25. From their, LSG couldn’t recover even though Hooda struck 59 off 39 to continue the fight.

Also Read: LSG vs RR Match Highlights

Earlier, Yashasvi Jaiswal top-scored with 41 while Devdutt Padikkal blazed away to an 18-ball 39 as RR posted 178 for six. Skipper Sanju Samson made 32 off 24 balls after he opted to bat.

Ravi Bishnoi was the most successful bowler for LSG, picking 2/31 in four overs.

Jaiswal started the proceedings for Royals on a confident note, hitting successive fours off Mohsin Khan in the first over. But RR soon suffered a body blow when Avesh Khan knocked over the in-form Jos Buttler’s (2) off-stump in the beginning of the third over as the batter tried to scoop it over fine leg.

Also Read: Buttler And Parag Combine For an Impressive Catch

Advertisement

Buttler’s early dismissal brought skipper Sanju Samson into the middle and, looking to regain his touch, he straightaway got into the act, flicking Avesh past midwicket for a boundary at the Brabourne Stadium.

Samson then played a late cut against Mohsin and the ball flew over the slip cordon for a boundary. Then came a lovely cover drive from the blade of the RR captain as the team reached 25 for one in four overs.

Meanwhile, after getting an awkward boundary, Jaiswal got a life when Mohsin dropped him off the bowling of Avesh, failing to hold on to the ball despite getting both hands to it.

Advertisement

LSG paid heavily for the profligacy on Mohsin’s part as Jaiswal made full use of the reprieve, accumulating 21 runs off Dushmantha Chameera to lift RR to 51 for one in the six power play overs.

He began the over with a four, found the fence two more times, and then finished it in style, carting the Sri Lankan pacer’s short ball for a massive six over the midwicket region.

Even as Jaiswal went after the bowling, the usually flamboyant Samson seemed content playing second fiddle.

Advertisement

Samson, however, looked to cut loose against Ravi Bishnoi as he hit him for two fours before Jason Holder brought about the former’s downfall in the next over with a slower ball outside off for Deepak Hooda to take a catch in the deep.

Devdutt Padikkal came and raced to 14 off 5 balls, with the help of two fours and a six against Marcus Stoinis.

Padikkal then scored two boundaries off Chameera as RR crossed 100 in the 11th over.

Advertisement

However, at the other end, Jaiswal was out caught and bowled by Ayush Badoni. But, unperturbed by the loss of the set Jaiswal, Padikkal continued to play his shots and got a six off Krunal Pandya.

Going for one too many though, Padikkal hold out in the deep.

LSG will next take on Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday now while RRR face Chennai Super Kings in their least league match on Friday.

With PTI Inputs

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here