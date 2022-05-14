IPL 2022: Rajasthan Royals Sign Corbin Bosch as Replacement For Nathan Coulter-Nile

Rajasthan Royals have signed South African pacer Corbin Bosch as a replacement for Australia’s Nathan Coulter-Nile for their remaining matches in the IPL 2022 on Saturday. RR, the inaugural IPL champions, lost Coulter-Nile when he suffered a calf injury in March and was ruled out for the rest of the tournament.

“His replacement, Corbin Bosch, is a 27-year-old all-rounder from South Africa who was part of the Rajasthan Royals squad as a net bowler. He has played 30 T20s, scored 151 runs and taken 18 wickets. He will join RR at the price of INR 20 lakh," the IPL said in a press release on Saturday.

Bosch has represented South Africa in the 2014 Under-19 Cricket World Cup in the United Arab Emirates and made his first-class debut for Titans in the 2017-18 Sunfoil Series.

Rajasthan Royals take on Lucknow Super Giants at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday and will end their preliminary league engagements in IPL 2022 with a match against Chennai Super Kings on May 20.

RR suffered an eight-wicket defeat at the hands of Delhi Capitals in their previous outing. “Very disappointing night. We were a few runs and a few wickets short. It was a two-paced wicket when we were batting, we thought we were 15 runs short. We had some bad luck with a few catches falling in front and one hitting the stumps but the bail not coming off," RR captain Sanju Samson had said after the match.

They are currently third in the points table on 14 points, ahead of Royal Challengers Bangalore on net run rate. RR started their campaign with two wins in a row and have had a decent season so far with seven wins and five defeats from 12 matches so far.

RR will be facing LSG for the second time season having beaten them by three runs last month at the Wankhede Stadium.

