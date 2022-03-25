Rajasthan Royals are set to fire their social media manager after skipper Sanju Samson’s complaint who was apparently miffed with his morphed image. A tweet was put out by Rajasthan Royals this afternoon which was morphed; it showed Sanju Samson in a very funny way. Apparently, its been learnt that Samson has taken an offense and complained to the senior management. He also unfollowed the RR’s official twitter handle following all of this.

“Its ok for friends to do all this but teams should be professional." Samson wrote and unfollowed the account. After all the hullabaloo, RR deleted the tweet. However, reports are now emerging that Samson have complained to the senior management and they might fire the one who has been looking after their social media accounts.

Meanwhile the official statement from the team is in and they have confirmed they are making some changes in their social media set up. Here’s the official release.

Earlier also Yuzvendra Chahal had his share of stuff with RR admin. This is what happened back then.

Fake News Alert: Rajasthan Royals Name ‘New Captain’ Ahead Of IPL 2022

Rajasthan Royals have a cult fan following on social media thanks to their out-of-the-box tweets. But it made a mistake. It started trolling none other than Yuzvendra Chahal. It all started from the day he was picked up by the franchise in the mega auctions. That’s when RR tweeted a video that made fun of Chahal and his eating habits. Replying this tweet, the spinner had said that he will ‘hack’ into the account. It seems he did.

Soon after RR’s official twitter handle was posting a series of tweets particularly focusing on one player. Yes, you guessed it right! “Meet RR new captain Yuzvendra Chahal," said one tweet. The other posted Chahal playing a pull shot, promising that he will be sent out to open with Jos Buttler if the tweet hits 10,000 retweets. They then posted a video that said that Chahal is the reason why the moon is spinning around the Earth.

