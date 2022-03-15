IPL 2022: Rajasthan Royals Unveil New Jersey In Fun Video Featuring Red Bull Stuntman | WATCH

Late but not the least! IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals have finally unveiled their jersey for the upcoming IPL season. The social media profiles posted a fun video where the jersey was unveiled which was then worn by skipper Sanju Samson. The men in pink have kept the central color—pink in their brand new jersey which also has shades of dark blue in it. The jersey also has horizontal stripes across them with the main sponsors ‘Happilo’ in the middle. Meanwhile, the names of other sponsors like Dollar, Jio, and Red Bull are also framed in the kit. Meanwhile, the jersey was unveiled through a fun video posted by the franchise featuring Sanju Samson, skipper Yuzvendra Chahal and also RedBull stuntman Robbie Maddison, who showed off his skills and delivered the jersey.

“It was really amazing," said Royals’ captain Sanju Samson, who signed in for the special delivery. “Robbie’s amazing stunts were something that I’ve seen for the very first time in person, having only watched previously on TV. (Would I ever try this sport?) Maybe I’ll try it out for myself also once I’ve stopped playing cricket (laughs)," Samson added.

IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans Launch Team Jersey at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad

Newly-introduced franchise at the Indian Premier League, Gujarat Titans unveiled their team jersey on Sunday at the Narendra Modi Cricket stadium in Ahmedabad. The launch took place in the presence of captain Hardik Pandya, head coach Ashish Nehra, BCCI secretary Jay Shah and all other team officials.

Speaking at the launch, skipper Pandya shared his thoughts on teaming up former India pacer Ashish Nehra, the head coach of the team.

“I don’t expect him to come on white board with a lot of ideas. One thing is very clear with him that he lets the players decide what they want to do. He gives the freedom to enjoy the game. You make mistakes but eventually you learn from them. I’m very excited to get associated with him and spend quality time with him because everybody knows he is the funniest guy you can meet," Pandya said at the launch event.

