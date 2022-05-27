IPL 2022: Rajat Patidar Enters Elite List of Batters After Smashing 2nd Fifty-plus Score in the Playoffs

Young batter Rajat Patidar continued his sublime form in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, smashing yet another half-century in the Playoffs. On Friday night, the 28-year-old cricketer from Madhya Pradesh smashed a 42-ball 58, including 3 sixes and 4 boundaries, against the Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2 in Ahmedabad.

Patidar walked out to bat after an early departure of Virat Kohli, in the 2nd over. The right-hand batter went off the mark with a boundary and kept the scoreboard moving. He notched the second half-century off just 40 deliveries. With this feat, he became only the second uncapped player, after Venkatesh Iyer, to hit two 50+ scores in the playoffs of an IPL season.

Patidar also became just the eighth batter to score two 50+ scores in playoffs of the same IPL season. But before he could replicate his performance in the Eliminator, against Lucknow Super Giants in Kolkata, he fell prey to Ravichandran Ashwin. The young RCB batter ended up getting caught by Jos Buttler near the long-off boundary.

With the 58-run knock, Patidar amassed 170 runs in the IPL 2022 playoffs, becoming the 2nd-highest scorer in the playoffs of an IPL season. Australia batter David Warner holds the record for most runs – 190 in 2016. Murali Vijay stands third with 156 runs scored in 2012 while Wriddhiman Saha is fourth on the list; 156 runs in 2014.

It was a delight to watch Patidar smashing all around the par but once he was dismissed, Royals bowlers were able to stifle RCB in the death overs.

Krishna, hammered for three straight sixes in the final over against Gujarat, lifted his game in the slog overs as well to dismiss the in-form Dinesh Karthik and Wanindu Hasaranga off successive balls.

Apart from Prasidh and McCoy, Trent Boult (1/28), Ravichandran Ashwin (1/31) also chipped in with one each for Rajasthan while the likes of Faf du Plessis (25 off 25) and Glenn Maxwell (24 off 13) were the only main contributors with the bat for RCB.

Brief scores: Royal Challengers Bangalore 157/8 in 20 Overs (Rajat Patidar 58, Faf du Plessis 25; Prasidh Krishna 3/22, Obed McCoy 3/23) vs Rajasthan Royals.

