RCB skipper Faf du Plessis couldn’t stop gushing about young Patidar, who he feels has a good head on his shoulders. “I am over the moon. For a young guy to play like he did. The way he celebrated also tells you he has a good head on his shoulders. His hundred was one of the best I have seen in the IPL," Du Plessis said.

Patidar hit 12 fours and seven sixes in his knock and what impressed his skipper was how he played shots all around the wicket. “He has got all the shots. Every single time he attacks, he transfers the pressure back on the opposition." No discussion is complete without a mention about ‘King of Death’ Harshal Patel, whose 18th over proved to be decisive.

“A special card I can pick. He bowls the important overs. Second last one over from him changed the game for us."

The skipper added that he had a ‘joker’ in Harshal Patel who would bail the team out in pressure situation. Last season, Patel was the purple cap holder.

“The most important thing was we were high on emotion and were very happy. I felt that we were very high and we come down to keep clarity and be calm for the game. (Conversations with Harshal) He is the joker in the pack, isn’t he? He is a high-pressure time bowler and every single time I am under pressure I can go to him. He told me that I want the pressure over, which was one of my first conversations with him."

