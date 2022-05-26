IPL 2022: Rajat Patidar's Family Wanted Him to Take Over Business, He Was Least Interested

Rajat Patidar was long known as the ‘sankat mochan’ among his MP teammates. It was time that the world too come to know about it as he helped push RCB into the qualifier two in the IPL eliminator at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata. On a day where the big-name players failed to deliver (read: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis and Glen Maxwell), this 28-year-old came into his own, slamming a stupendous 112 off 54 balls that would make him trend on twitter.

He looked flawless and made LSG pay after he was dropped. He was particularly harsh on short balls, playing the pull shot to the ‘T.’ It was like he had extra time which complemented his hand-eye coordination.

“Rajat sankat-mochan hai hamare team ka [Rajat is the problem-solver (another name for Lord Hanuman) of our team]. He has played such kind of innings before but as none came on TV, people didn’t know about him earlier. Now that he has scored (on Wednesday night), he has certainly become the Hanuman of RCB," Ishwar Pandey, the veteran fast bowler, told The Indian Express about his Madhya Pradesh team-mate.

Patidar hailed from a family, who are manufacturers of pipes used for irrigation. Obviously, they want him to look after the business. Nonetheless, he was least interested. He started off as a bowler and took a keen interest in batting only when he reached the under-15 level. Here, former Mumbai cricketer Amey Khurasia helped him restructure his technique.

Furthermore, he also had a knee surgery, but came back stronger from the experience. His domestic mates knew that Patidar will make it big when one day they saw him smash the likes of Ashoke Dinda and Mohammed Shami while playing against Bengal during a Ranji Trophy match.

“The way he was hitting Shami and Dinda, we saw a different class that day. He has that extra time. It was then that we knew this boy will do something for himself," said Pandey.

Patidar made his domestic debut 2015, nonetheless, a team like MP hardly had watchers. Fans will be surprised to know that he had rescued his domestic side on several occasions just like he did for RCB on Wednesday night at Eden Gardens. That was no aberration.

Fact of the matter is that Patidar had already scored seven first-class centuries and also has three domestic one-day tons to his name. In the ongoing Ranji Trophy, in all the three games that he has played for Madhya Pradesh, he has scored four 50-plus scores in all the 4 innings that he has batted in, scoring a century too. The grind got even more intense as he was ignored for IPL 2022 auctions. It must be mentioned that he was picked up by RCB for INR 20 lakh a year earlier. Thankfully the management noticed him and was quick to give him a call when batter Luvnith Sisodia got injured.

A month after the auctions, he was on phone with Sanjay Bangar who informed him about the situation and flew him to Mumbai. Had Sisodia been alright, RCB wouldn’t have required services of Patidar, who made 65,000 at Eden Gardens stand on their feet.

