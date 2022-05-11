IPL 2022: Rashid Khan Picks Four Wickets Against LSG to Register Best-ever IPL Figures

Gujarat Titans spinner Rashid Khan recorded his best-ever IPL performance on Tuesday as the Afghanistan wizard picked four wickets against Lucknow Super Giants. The Lucknow-based franchise was sent back at 82 while chasing the target of 145. With the win, Gujarat became the first team to qualify for the playoffs of IPL 2022.

Rashid Khan, who was struggling in the last couple of matches, struck for his team at the right time as Gujarat was defending a decent total of 144 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. The off-spinner picked crucial wickets of Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder and also Deepak Hooda who was looking to get Lucknow out of trouble.

His fourth dismissal was Avesh Khan whose wicket sealed Gujarat’s place in the top 4. In his 3.5 overs, Rashid leaked 24 runs at an economy of 6.26.

“I think those couple of games which didn’t go well, it was all about my line and length. That was something I was missing in those games. The kind of pace I bowl and action I have, I cannot afford to lose my line and length and that was something I missed in two or three games. It was all about focusing on hitting the right area," Rashid said after the match while reflecting on his performance in the past few games.

Rashid added he’ll continue to focus on his line and length to ensure the run rate goes higher for the opponent team.

Talking about his favourite dismissal, Rashid Khan said, “The wicket I got Jason Holder, that was a very crucial wicket at that time. We knew he’s someone who can take the game away."

Rashid’s other notable performances in the IPL came against Delhi Capitals in 2020 where he recorded 3-7, and against Punjab Kings the same year when he picked 3 wickets by giving away just 12 runs.

Coming back to the match, Gujarat Titans’ innings was stablised by Shubman Gill who scored a deserving half century, and was eventually awarded the Man of the Match.

Gujarat is now sitting on the top of the points table with 9 wins in 12 games, while Lucknow is second after 8 victories in 12 matches.

