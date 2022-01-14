Former India opener Aakash Chopra has reacted to the rumours of Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan joining the Ahmedabad franchise over Lucknow. Ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auctions, the rumours are surfaced that Ahmedabad are all set to rope in flamboyant India all-rounder Hardik Pandya as their skipper, while wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan and Rashid Khan will be the other two draft picks for them. The BCCI has asked the two new franchises to complete the signing of three players by January 22. The deadline has been given after the process of formally approving the ownership of CVC Capital for the Ahmedabad franchise was completed.

IPL chairman IPL chairman Brijesh Patel has already announced that the IPL mega auction will be held in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13.

Earlier, the rumour suggested that Rashid will join the Lucknow franchise but now the tide has shifted towards Ahmedabad. Chopra addressed the latest rumours and said Rashid joining Ahmedabad over Lucknow is going to be a heist.

“The news has come that Hardik Pandya is going to become the captain of the Ahmedabad franchise. There are talks of Ishan Kishan and Rashid Khan as well. That means Rashid Khan is not going to Lucknow, that’s a bit of a heist, in my opinion. The expectation was that Rahul and Rashid Khan will be there, but he is not there," Chopra said in a video on his YouTube channel.

BCCI has given formal clearance to Lucknow and Ahmedabad franchises of IPL.

There was a controversy over the CVC Capital, who won the bid for the Ahmedabad franchise last year. It emerged that the European arm of the investment firm had links to betting companies. However, it later emerged that the firm has invested through its Asian funds which doesn’t have any links to betting companies.

“The Ahmedabad franchise has been confirmed, they have already got the letter of intent. It is also confirmed that the auction will happen on February 12 and 13. But Hardik Pandya will be picked in the draft and he will be the captain. That’s phenomenal, this is very very good," Chopra further said in the video.

Chopra further said that Shreyas Iyer and David Warner might enter the IPL auction where Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians will target them.

“If Warner also wants to come into the auction and he doesn’t go to Lucknow, then Lucknow will be wondering whom to pick. There were rumours that Shreyas Iyer might go to Ahmedabad but probably that is also not happening," he said.

“Shreyas Iyer could go to Bangalore, could go to Mumbai. Mumbai could go after Warner, I feel even RCB will run after Warner. Warner is going to be an extremely precious commodity if he comes into the auction," he added.

