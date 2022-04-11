IPL 2022: 'Rashid Khan Will Want To Perform Well Against Sunrisers Hyderabad'-Ravi Shastri

Gujarat Titans, who have become the team to beat in its debut IPL season, would aim to build on a dream start against an inconsistent Sunrisers Hyderabad here on Monday. Three consecutive wins in the IPL have given Gujarat Titans the momentum and they showed against Punjab Kings that they can win from any situation.

Skipper Hardik Pandya will need to showcase his tactical acumen against Sunrisers, who earned their first win against CSK but still are placed in the bottom half of the points table.

Meanwhile former India coach and now a commentator on IPL 2022, Ravi Shastri said that spinner Rashid Khan will be extra motivated to perform well against Sunrisers Hyderabad. The spinner wasn’t retained when the teams revealed their four choices of retention ahead of IPL 2022 auctions.

While speaking on the Gameplan episode on Star Sports, Ravi Shastri praised Rashid Khan, he said “Rashid will want to perform well against Hyderabad. Not only that but he’ll want to win against Hyderabad."

While speaking about the form of Gujarat Titans on Gameplan episode on Star Sports, Ravi Shastri said, “The favourite will be Gujarat Titans. Because the way they have played is better than Sunrisers Hyderabad. Sunrisers Hyderabad won the last match so they might build momentum from here but the favourite will be Gujarat Titans."

Gujarat have found different match-winners in every game while Sunrisers, who got a win after a horrendous start to their campaign, would like to keep improving with every game. At the DY Patil stadium, focus again will be on young Shubman Gill. He has been in prime form and posted his highest IPL score against Punjab Kings. The elegant right-hander would however need support from Matthew Wade, who has the ability to play big shots and Sai Sudarshan, who also chipped in with a useful knock in the last game.

