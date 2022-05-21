IPL 2022: Ravi Ashwin Does Chest Thumping After Classy Finish for RR | WATCH

Rajasthan Royals found themselves in a spot while chasing an avg total of 150 against CSK. Their top order had deserted them with the score reading 112/5. That’s when Ashwin took charge with the bat and played a superb cameo which saw the 35-year-old scoring 40 off 23 balls. It was a classy inning that made RR skipper Sanji Samson hail his finishing skills. By the way, Ashwin, after hitting the winning shot of Pathirana, celebrated in style, thumping his chest which was recorded by the cameras.

After the match Ashwin revealed how he he brought the Warner in him to chase this down for RR.

“Feels like a million dollars. It was important that we won the game tonight. That’s quite a good finish to the group stage games. The communication was pretty clear before the tournament. I had to work on a lot of stuff. The team management was clear with my position," Ashwin said.

“I know what my role is. I have to make the batsmen take risks. I have always believed I understand the game well. I am quite innovative; they have understood me well. I want to play my A game. I am glad to make it to the playoffs and super pleased. I just brought out the David Warner inside me," he added.

Ashwin smashed 2 boundaries and 3 sixes during his stay at the crease. As he took RR on the verge of victory, he thumped his chest which was no less than a statement that there is always hope until he’s there in the middle.

“Ashwin has done a great job and has turned out to be a great all-rounder for us. He batted a lot in the nets before the season," RR skipper Sanju Samson said. With this win Rajasthan Royals are assured of a second spot finish this season. In fact, they are equal at points tally with Lucknow Supergiants, but will edge ahead due to a superior run rate.

