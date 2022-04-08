IPL 2022: Ravi Bishnoi Spoils David Warner’s Return to Delhi Capitals After 9 Years - WATCH

Quinton de Kock’s 52-ball 80 assisted Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in defeating Delhi Capitals (DC) by 6 wickets at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai. Though Prithvi Shaw had put his best foot forward, as he dazzled with a 61-run knock off 34 balls, the squad fell short at scoring runs. David Warner, who got selected in the playing XI of the team, made his return to the Delhi franchise after nine long years, and fans expected a blistering knock from the Australian. But LSG’s Ravi Bishnoi had other plans.

Warner, who is the fifth-highest run-getter in the IPL, perished to Bishnoi’s delivery in an attempt to cut the ball through point. Warner made 4 runs in 11 balls, following which he top-edged the ball that straightaway landed in the hands of Ayush Badoni, who made no mistake in getting the catch.

Advertisement

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Warner’s return for the franchise was washed away, and on the other hand Bishnoi holds an impressive bowling record against the veteran cricketer. The Indian cricketer has removed Warner on three occasions within six deliveries in T20s. In the three innings, the Australian has managed to score just five runs against Bishnoi.

After Warner, Bishnoi further damaged Delhi Capitals’ batting order by scalping the wicket of Rowman Powell, who misread a googly and the ball went on to crash the off stump.

ALSO READ | Rohit Sharma’s Passionate Dressing Room Speech After Loss To KKR - WATCH

Later it was skipper Rishabh Pant and Sarfaraz Khan, who together resurrected the innings and assisted Delhi in getting past the 100-run mark. Riding on the efforts of Pant (39 not out) and Khan (unbeaten 36), Delhi reached 149 for three in 20 overs. But the Rahul-led squad achieved the total with 2 balls remaining.

Advertisement

Delhi brought in Warner, Anrich Nortje and Sarfaraz Khan in the mega auction. Previously, Warner was a vital cog of SunRisers Hyderabad and the cricketer even managed the reins of the team for a few seasons.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here