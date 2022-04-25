IPL 2022: Ravindra Jadeja Has it in Him to Not Only Lead CSK But Also India One Day - Ambati Rayudu

Chennai Super Kings batsman Ambati Rayudu feels that the presence of Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the camp will help Ravindra Jadeja in becoming a better captain. Jadeja took over the captaincy responsibility of CSK from MS Dhoni at the start of the ongoing season. However, it has not been an ideal start for the flamboyant all-rounder as the captain. The four-time IPL champions are going through a rough phase in IPL this season with 5 defeats in 7 matches.

Jadeja’s captaincy has been under a lot of scanner as many suggest that Dhoni is still calling the shots on the field for CSK.

Advertisement

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Rayudu, who has been an integral part of the CSK camp for the past few years, said that it’s almost impossible to fill in Dhoni’s shoes but Jadeja has the credentials to lead CSK and even the Indian cricket team in the future.

“Filling in MS Dhoni’s shoes, it’s never going to happen. But Jaddu definitely has it in him and under the guidance of Mahi bhai and till the time he’s around on the ground with him it will be very easy for him. Jadeja will become better. He has it in him to not only lead CSK but also India one day" he said in conversation with CSK’s YouTube channel.

Rayudu admitted that CSK are going through a transitional phase with some youngsters trying hard to get a place in the XI. The veteran batter further said that Jadeja is taking the team in the right direction and the youngsters will flourish playing under his captaincy.

Also Read | IPL 2022: Jos Buttler Going Great Guns!

Advertisement

“There is the shift and it has to come. A lot of youngsters will continue to feature in CSK as the years go by. Having a young captain like Jadeja who has done it and seen it all, it will be great for them to be under him and have his confidence. They have the backing of the captain and I think he is going in the right direction and even the team is. CSK will be very, very successful under him," he added.

The Yellow Army will next face Punjab Kings on Monday as Jadeja will look to inspire his team to another win to improve their position on the points table.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here