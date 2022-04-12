IPL 2022: Ravindra Jadeja Loses Toss Again As CSK Bat; RCB Hand Debut to Josh Hazlewood

Chennai Super Kings lost another toss and will have to bat against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in game 22 of the Indian Premier League 2022. They are unchanged. Meanwhile, RCB have made a couple of changes on the side with Suyas Prabhudesai and Josh Hazlewood making their RCB debuts.

Ravindra Jadeja: We would have bowled first as well, looking at the wicket. We’ll look to come here and play competitive cricket. The toss is not going our way, something that’s not going out way. As a team every game is important. We’ll try to fight it out and clinch our first win hopefully. We are going with the same team.

Faf du Plessis: We are going to have a bowl. Going with the trend of the tournament, win the toss and bowl. I know them, but they also know me very well. It’s like playing against my brothers today. We have been good with the ball, we need to improve with the last two overs. Josh Hazlewood is back, excited to see what he will do with the new ball. We also have an exciting youngster (Suyash Prabhudessai) coming in.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj, Suyash Prabhudessai, Akash Deep

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja(c), MS Dhoni(w), Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings would need to lift themselves after a nightmarish start to the season and play a “complete" game when they take on a high-flying Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL in Mumbai on Tuesday. In words of head coach Stephen Fleming, the team’s self-belief is shaken after four losses in a row.

