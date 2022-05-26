IPL 2022: RCB Centurion Rajat Patidar Looks Back At Auctions Where He Was Ignored

Rajat Patidar was ignored at this year’s auction only to be picked as an injury replacement but the 28-year-old never cared about things which he couldn’t really control. “I was busy after the 2021 IPL playing for my club. I wasn’t picked after the 2021 IPL but that wasn’t in my control." On his innings, Patidar said that his ability to make up for the dot balls is his real strength.

“I never feel any pressure as I think I have the ability to make up for the dots," he said. The last over of the Powerplay where he launched into Krunal Pandya gave him confidence that this could be his day after all.

“When I time the ball, my focus was on it. The last over of the powerplay when Krunal was bowling to me, my execution went fine then and I got confident afterwards. The wicket was pretty good and I played some good shots."

“I have been timing the ball and that was the focus, instead of powering the ball. In the last over of the powerplay, when I was facing Krunal Pandya, the way I could execute my plans, I felt I could score big today. My focus was about cashing in on the opportunity and looked to play with the straight bat and time it. I don’t come under pressure even after facing dots because of the ability I know I have. I wasn’t picked up in the auction but was involved in my practice and that helped."

Little-known domestic bulwark Rajat Patidar literally owned the biggest stage of his nascent career with a magnificent hundred that got Royal Challengers Bangalore within a sniffing distance of title clash after out-batting Lucknow Super Giants by 14 runs in the IPL Eliminator on Wednesday.

RCB will meet Rajasthan Royals in the second Qualifier on Friday, which will decide Gujarat Titans’ opposition for Sunday’s final

