The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have had a great season in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 as they are placed fourth on the points table. However, their fate depends upon the result of the encounter between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Capitals (DC), scheduled to be played at Wankhede Stadium on Saturday.

A victory will take DC from fifth to fourth, booking a playoff berth for Rishabh and his boys. They will dethrone RCB with a healthy net run rate. Thus, Faf du Plessis & Co are backing MI to finish their campaign on a winning note. If Mumbai win, RCB will be through to their third consecutive playoffs while DC will be eliminated.

Ahead of the all-important clash, RCB have thrown their full support behind Mumbai Indians by changing the background colour of their profile picture on social media accounts from red to blue. The text on the photo read, “#REDTURNSBLUE".

Check out the tweet:

Earlier, wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik shared an old image of his in MI jersey from the time when he represented the franchise. He played for MI in IPL 2012 and scored 238 runs for them. The following season was quite productive for him as he went on to amass 510 runs in it as MI won the title – Karthik’s only IPL title to date.

“Found this in archives," wrote Karthik alongside the image of him celebrating with a raised bat.

The RCB skipper and former captain have already said that they will support Mumbai in the upcoming clash. After defeating Gujarat Titans in their last league-stage match, Earlier, speaking after the game against Gujarat Titans, Du Plessis said he’s banking on Rohit Sharma to play a big knock against DC.

“There are a couple of blue hats floating around our dressing room for the next couple of days. I am banking on Rohit (Sharma) to go big," Faf had said after RCB’s win over Gujarat Titans.

In a conversation with Du Plessis, former RCB captain Virat Kohli also said not only he but the entire Bangalore will be with MI on 21st May.

“We have two more supporters for Mumbai Indians on the 21st, not just two, I think 25 more supporters," Kohli had said.

