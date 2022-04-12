IPL 2022: RCB Players Wear Black Armbands to Show Solidarity With Harshal Patel

Royal Challengers Bangalore players wore black armbands in the match against Chennai Super Kings at the D.Y Patil Stadium here on Tuesday to show solidarity with their teammate Harshal Patel and his family.

The Faf du Plessis-led team has done this dignified gesture to pay homage to teammate Harshal Patel’s sister Archita Patel, who passed away on Saturday.

Following the death of his sister, the pacer left the bio-bubble after the match against Mumbai Indians on Saturday and will have to undergo a three-day quarantine when he rejoins the team.

Harshal’s sister was not well for quite some time. The pacer left the bubble after getting to know about the tragedy in the family right after the game against Mumbai Indians on Saturday night.

The 31-year-old Harshal, who leads Haryana in domestic cricket, has been one of the most improved cricketers in the last two years.

The all-rounder also has been the star performer for RCB over the past couple of seasons and the franchise bought him back in the mega auction for Rs 10.75 crore.

