IPL 2022, RCB vs CSK Talking Points: No Dhoni, Kohli Show for Fans But Bowlers Make RCB's Day

The Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings encounter on Wednesday night in Pune was majorly dominated by the bowlers. Both teams experienced a sudden batting collapse after starting well. The middle orders were least effective while the tails tried to put up a fight. At last, it was Faf du Plessis’ RCB that put in extra effort and crossed the finish line.

The quartet of Mahipal Lomror, who smashed a 27-ball 42, skipper Faf du Plessis (38 off 22), Virat Kohli (30 off 33) and Dinesh Karthik (27 not out off 17) did well to lift RCB to 173 for 8. RCB bowlers then restricted the defending champions to 160 for 8, despite a fifty by opener Devon Conway (56).

While Maxwell ended with excellent figures of 2 for 22 off his four overs, Harshal was right on the money, snapping three wickets while giving away 35 runs. The defending champions suffered a 13-run at a venue where they recently registered a massive win over Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Let’s have a look at the talking points of the RCB vs CSK clash in Pune on Wednesday:

Maheesh Teekshana’s one-over wonder: The Lankan spinner hadn’t got any success until he came to bowl the final over. Mahipal Lomror, who was dropped on 33 by Jadeja, became Theekshana’s first victim in the penultimate over. Off the second ball, he got rid of his compatriot Wanindu Hasaranga for a golden duck. The bowler’s finished the over by knocking over Shahbaz Ahmed, registering figures of 3 for 27 in 4 overs.

Moeen Ali’s great comeback: The English all-rounder returned to the CSK XI and played a crucial role in dismantling the RCB top-order. With the pitch offering turn and bounce, he broke the dangerous opening partnership as du Plessis found Jadeja at deep midwicket in the eighth over. Later, castled Virat Kohli. He bowled a perfect off-spinner dismissal, inviting the former RCB skipper to go for an expansive drive but got one to turn in from outside off to hit the stumps.

Mahipal Lomror’s commendable cameo: RCB’s top three falling in quick succession saw them slipping from being 62/0 to 79/3 at the halfway mark. From there, Lomror and Rajat Patidar produced two fours and as many sixes over the leg-side off Ali and Theekshana for a useful 44-run partnership off 32 balls before Dwaine Pretorius got the former out. Lomror continued to hit boundaries until he fell prey to CSK’s Lankan spinner. He walked back after scoring 42 off 27.

Conway’s fifty in vain: Dewon Conway continued his sublime form in the league, scoring a 37-ball 57 with the help of 6 boundaries and 2 sixes. He scored most of his runs with the sweep, however, it also brought his downfall as he gave away a simple catch to deep backward square leg off Hasaranga.

Man of the Match, Harshal Patel: The RCB fast bowler was right on the money, snapping three wickets while giving away 35 runs. He snared the wicket of Ravindra Jadeja and then got the better of Moeen Ali and Dwayne Pretorius to dent CSK’s chase.

Maxwell chips in with two precious wickets: The Australian all-rounder picked two crucial wickets to ensure CSK’s batting collapse during the chase of 174. In his first couple of overs, he dismissed the likes of Robin Uthappa and Ambati Rayudu to give back-to-back early jolts to the defending champions. The former made just one run before slicing straight to backward point on a short ball. Maxwell picked his second wicket by rattling Rayudu’s stumps as the batter tried to punch. The Aussie ended with excellent figures of 2 for 22 off his four overs.

