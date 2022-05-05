IPL 2022 RCB vs CSK: Virat Kohli Becomes Only Batter in IPL to face 5000 Delvieries

IPL 2022 RCB vs CSK: Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Virat Kohli became the first batter to face 5000 balls in the Indian Premier League. Kohli completed the milestone during the match against Chennai Super Kings at Pune’s MCA International stadium on May 4. He is followed by Punjab Kings’ Shikhar Dhawan and Mumbai Indians’ skipper Rohit Sharma, who have faced 4,810 and 4,429 deliveries, respectively. Delhi Capitals’ David Warner, who has played a total of 4062 balls in his IPL career, is the only overseas player to feature in the list.

Of the total 5011 deliveries Kohli has faced in his career so far, he has scored 6499 runs at a strike rate over 129. The former RCB skipper is also the highest run-scorer in the T20 tournament.

Kohli’s rough patch with the bat seemed to continue in the match against CSK as well. Though he got off to a decent start while opening the innings with Faf du Plessis, Kohli failed to accelerate the scoring rate and was eventually cleaned up by Moeen Ali at 30 off 33 balls.

Kohli has struggled to get runs in the current season of IPL. Though he got to a half-century against Gujarat Titans in the last match, runs did not flow smoothly. Kohli took 53 balls to get to his 58. In 11 innings of IPL 2022, the star batter has scored just 216 runs at an average of 21.60 and strike rate of 111.92.

Meanwhile, in the match against CSK, RCB put up a total of 173 runs after being invited to bat first. Mahipal Lomror’s impressive 27-ball 42 and some last-minute fireworks from Dinesh Karthik propelled RCB to a good total after losing wickets in the middle overs

In reply, CSK could get to only 160/8 and suffered a 13-run defeat. The latest defeat virtually ends Chennai’s chances for a playoff berth. RCB, on the other hand, moved to the top half of the IPL points table and is placed at number 4. Bangalore now has 12 points from its 11 matches.

