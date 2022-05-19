IPL 2022, RCB vs GT: Virat Kohli Consoles Frustrated Matthew Wade After Controversial Dismissal | WATCH

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli showed a great gesture of sportsmanship during the Indian Premier League match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. The batting maestro was seen consoling Gujarat Titans wicketkeeper batter Matthew Wade after he became a victim of a controversial dismissal.

It was the sixth over of the game when Wade fell to a controversial call which also attracted empathy from Kohli. Wade was sure that he underedged a sweep shot off Glenn Maxwell and took no time in reviewing the on-field decision, which was out.

However, despite a clear deviation in the ball’s trajectory before it thudded on to the pads, the UltraEdge did not detect it and the TV umpire stayed with the on-field umpire’s call. Wade had no choice but to grudgingly walk back into the dugout. Kohli consoled him and tapped on his back when he took the long walk back in frustration.

As he entered the dressing room, he was seen throwing his helmet away in agony and smashing the bat on the floor.

The southpaw was looking in decent touch on Thursday during his 13-ball stay in which he slammed a six and a couple of boundaries to score 16 runs.

Meanwhile, skipper Hardik Pandya scored a gritty half-century to lift Gujarat Titans to a competitive 168 for five in 20 overs.

Coming into the game with a string of low scores, Hardik warmed up nicely for the play-offs with a well crafted 62 not out off 47 balls even though he was not at his fluent best.

RCB, needing a win to stay alive in the tournament, limited GT to 72 for three in 10 overs, largely due to their brilliance in the field despite Wriddhiman Saha’s (31 off 22) threatening stay in the middle. Pandya fought hard till the end to revive Gujarat’s innings as he shared a couple of crucial partnerships with David Miller (34) and Rashid Khan (19) to help Gujarat Titans recover from early wickets.

RCB missed the services of Harshal Patel in the death overs as he sustained an injury while fielding. Hazlewood was the pick of the bowlers for them with 2 scalps.

