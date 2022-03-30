IPL 2022, RCB vs KKR: Head to Head Records - All You Need to Know

In a recap of last year’s Indian Premier League (IPL) Eliminator round, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will battle it out with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Wednesday. RCB, led by a new captain in Faf du Plessis, will look

Going into this fixture, RCB will be extra motivated as they will be looking to settle the score after getting knocked out from IPL 2021 by Kolkata in Eliminator.

Both Kolkata and Bangalore kicked off their IPL 2022 campaign in the week gone by with contrasting results. While the Shah Rukh Khan co-owned side, KKR, got the better of four-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Du Plessis and men were downed by five wickets at the hands of Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Sunday.

KKR’s victory was set up by their bowlers as they restricted CSK to 131/5 in 20 overs.

Advertisement

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Meanwhile, RCB conceded the match due to their bowlers as they leaked 208 runs in 19 overs after their batters put up a respectable total of 205/5 on the board.

Ahead of today’s match between two formidable units; here we take a look at key numbers:

RCB vs KKR Head-to-Head:

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders have met on 30 occasions in the past, with KKR pocketing 17 games while RCB have managed to win 13 games. Royal Challengers Bangalore have won three of their last five encounters versus KKR in IPL.

RCB vs KKR last five results:

Kolkata Knight Riders won by four wickets.

Kolkata Knight Riders won by nine wickets.

Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 38 runs.

Royal Challengers Bangalore won by eight wickets.

Advertisement

Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 82 runs.

A look at KKR and RCB’s possible starting line-up:

Royal Challengers Bangalore Probable Starting Line-up: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj

Kolkata Knight Riders Probable Starting Line-up: Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Sam Billings, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Sheldon Jackson (wk), Umesh Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here