IPL 2022, RCB vs KKR: Meet Royal Challengers Bangalore's Latest Pace Sensation Akash Deep

Uncapped right-arm pacer Akash Deep did a star turn with the ball for Royal Challengers Bangalore with his two strikes in Powerplay denting Kolkata Knight Riders at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai during an IPL 2022 clash between the two sides. The bowler’s twin strikes left KKR in struggling from which they didn’t recover and were eventually bowled out for 128 in 18.5 overs.

So, who is Akash?

Well, Akash is a 25-year-old fast bowler who was born in Bihar but plays for Bengal in Indian domestic cricket. He made his professional debut in the year 2019 with a T20 against Maharashtra.

Prior to tonight’s IPL match against KKR, he has played 11 first-class matches, 16 List A games and 22 T20s for a combined 97 wickets.

At the IPL 2022 mega auction, the pacer was picked by RCB at his base price of Rs 20 lakh and he made his debut against Punjab Kings last week, taking one wicket.

And in only his second IPL match, the youngster got rid of KKR opener Venkatesh Iyer with his very first delivery of the match, bringing his team their first breakthrough and then he also got rid of dangerman Nitish Rana in the final over of the Powerplay.

Akash returned later in the innings to clean up Umesh Yadav, ending KKR’s innings and finished with figures of 3/45 from 3.5 overs.

RCB won the toss and opted to bowl first against KKR and put up a vastly improved bowling display. They had a disappointing start to their season when they lost to Punjab Kings despite posting a 200-plus total.

Wanindu Hasaranga was the pick of their bowlers, taking 4/20 as he combined with Akash to run through KKR line-up and limit them to a below-par total. Harshal Patel also was impressive, taking two wickets while Mohammed Siraj chipped in with one wicket.

