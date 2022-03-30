IPL 2022, RCB vs KKR: Mumbai Weather Forecast for Match No.6 at DY Patil Stadium

Mumbai Weather Forecast & Update for today’s IPL 2022 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will face another stern test in their next match in the form of last year’s runners-up Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Wednesday. This match is scheduled to take place at the Dr DY Patil stadium in Mumbai and will begin late in the evening (7:30 pm IST).

Bangalore and Kolkata fared well during the previous edition of the league as both of them qualified for the playoffs. RCB were knocked out in the eliminator by Kolkata and they will look to settle the score by winning this fixture.

The Shah Rukh Khan co-owned team kicked off their IPL campaign on Saturday with a six-wicket win over the defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Wankhede.

Advertisement

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Meanwhile, the new-look Bangalore side were beaten at the hands of Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Sunday in their opening fixture by five wickets.

Weather report

According to the forecast, Mumbai weather is expected to be sunny on Wednesday. It is unlikely that the match will be interrupted by rain as there are zero chances of precipitation on matchday. The temperature will hover around 26 degrees celsius to 35 degrees Celsius while the humidity will be around 42 per cent. Meanwhile, the wind speed should be around 21 km/h.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Possible Staring XI:

Royal Challengers Bangalore Probable Starting Line-up: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj

Kolkata Knight Riders Probable Starting Line-up: Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Sam Billings, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Sheldon Jackson (wk), Umesh Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here