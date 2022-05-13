IPL 2022: RCB vs PBKS Head to Head Record And Venue Record of Brabourne Stadium

The previous two times Royal Challengers Bangalore won a match in its green kit, the side went on to play the finals (in 2011 and 2016). And the recent victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the green kit may give Bangalore hope that stars are aligning in their favour. The luck factor, however, will have to be backed by positive results in RCB’s remaining matches.

Sitting almost at the fence of playoff qualification, Bangalore will be eager to increase its chances of a playoff berth with victory when they face Punjab Kings on May 13. The Faf du Plessis-led side will come into the contest with a comprehensive win against Hyderabad.

Opting to bat first, Royal Challengers Bangalore put 192 on board despite awesome early jolts. Du Plessis stitched a crucial 105-run partnership with Rajat Patidar guiding the side with his experience. A quick-fire 30 off 8 balls by Dinesh Karthik towards the end of the innings propelled Bangalore to a 190-plus score.

When Hyderabad came out to bat, Bangalore bowling unit led by Wanindu Hasaranga ensured that there were no hiccups on their way to victory. Hasaranga picked a five-wicket haul as Sunrisers Hyderabad was packed up at 125.

Punjab Kings, on the other hand, will be eager to leave the defeat against Rajasthan Royals behind them and keep their chances of a playoff qualification alive with their tournament’s second victory against Bangalore.

RCB vs PBKS Head-to-Head:

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings have come face to face on 26 occasions. Out of which, Punjab has emerged victorious in 16 matches while 13 matches have gone in favour of the Bangalore side. In the last five outings too Punjab has a 4-1 lead over Bangalore.

RCB vs PBKS previous game

The last time the two teams clashed, PBKS defeated RCB by five wickets.

Last five results:

Punjab Kings won by 5 wickets

Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 6 runs

Punjab Kings won by 34 runs

Punjab Kings won by 8 wickets

Punjab Kings won by 97 runs

Here is the venue record of Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai (T20):

T20 matches played: 16

Matches won by teams batting first: 8

Matches won by teams batting second: 8

Matches Tied: 0

Highest team score: 217/5 – Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 2022

Lowest team score: 68 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings, 2022

Highest successful run chase: 211/4 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings, 2022

