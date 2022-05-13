IPL 2022 RCB vs PBKS, Team News: Unchanged Bangalore Opt to Bowl; Sandeep Sharma Misses Out for Punjab

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will look to solidify their playoff chances when they lock horns with Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at Brabourne Stadium on Friday. 4th-placed RCB have 14 points in their kitty and if they return victorious tonight, they will move up to the third spot and also a step closer to the knock-outs. Punjab, on the other hand, are reeling at the 7th spot with 10 points but technically, they still have some hopes left unless and until they manage to defeat RCB in this game.

Meanwhile, Faf du Plessis won the toss and opted to bowl against Mayank Agarwal’s PBKS. The RCB skipper informed that they will be taking the field unchanged. (IPL 2022 RCB vs PBKS Live Cricket Score)

“We’ll bowl. The trends in the competition suggest that the wickets are getting better, toss isn’t making much of a difference. One side is a bit short, so that’s a factor. Same team. We played some good all-round cricket in the last few games, hopefully, everyone can play their role perfectly today as well. Looks like a good wicket, just unsure how it will play early on, so just want to have a bowl," said Du Plessis after winning the toss.

PBKS have made a tactical change to their line-up. Fast bowler Sandeep Sharma has been benched for the game and Harpreet Brar makes his way into the mix.

“Not a bad toss to lose. Want to put runs on the board and put pressure on them. Obviously, runs on the board is a factor. Harpreet Brar comes in for Sandeep Sharma. Left-arm spinner against them is a good matchup, so that’s why we have made the change. We have been playing good cricket but it’s been a bit on and off. Need to do that as a team," said Mayank at the toss.

Here are the playing XIs:

Punjab Kings: Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Mayank Agarwal(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Liam Livingstone, Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik(w), Mahipal Lomror, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood.

