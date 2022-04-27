Royal Challengers Bangalore suffered their second straight loss in a row after another dismal batting performance from the top-order. Rajasthan Royals bowlers produced a collective effort to restrict Bangalore to 115 while defending a tricky target of 145. The win has helped Rajasthan to move on the top of points table with six wins in 8 matches, while Bangalore remained intact at fifth place but their NRR is very poor at the moment: -0.572. Faf du Plessis and Co. are now in a tricky stage to get a place in the playoffs despite starting the tournament on a high.

Here are the talking points from Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals Clash.

Advertisement

Consistent Josh Hazlewood

The Aussie pacer has turned out to be a vital cog in the RCB bowling attack as he has turned out to be the missing piece in the jigsaw which they were missing for the past many seasons. On Tuesday, Hazlewood claimed the crucial wicket of Jos Buttler who has been in imperious form this season. He got the better of the Englishman on just 8 as it was the first time when Buttled was dismissed on a single-digit score this season. The Aussie pacer also claimed the crucial scalp of Daryl Mitchell. He has been consistently picking wickets for RCB this season with 10 scalps in 5 matches at an economy rate of 7.16.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Hasaranga Outclass Samson Again

Sri Lanka spinner Wanindu Hasaranga once again got the better of Sanju Samson in the shortest format of the game. The RR skipper tried an aggressive approach against Hasaranga in his first over with a six and a four. He tried to emulate the same when the RCB leggie returned to the attack, however, this time Samson attempted reverse sweeps but failed miserably. After missing it on the first attempt, Samson got castled by Hasaranga while attempting the same reverse sweep. In the T20 format, the Sri Lanka spinner has now dismissed Samson 5 times in just 23 balls.

Riyan Parag Silences Critics

Advertisement

The Rajasthan Royals youngster was facing a lot of scrutiny after an inconsistent show in IPL but he silenced his critics with a fighting 56*-run knock against RCB. The 20-year-old came out to bat when his team was in a tricky situation with 68/4 in 9.3 overs. Rajasthan kept losing wickets from the other end but Parag backed himself to pull his team out of a tricky situation. He kept his calm and decided to attack in the final overs. RR’s struggle can be gauged from the fact that they failed to find the fence for seven consecutive overs from 12 to 18th. Parag finally broke it in the 19th over by lifting Hazlewood over the extra cover fence. Parag hit Patel for a four and two sixes in the final over to not only bring up his fifty but also give RR bowlers something to defend.

Advertisement

Virat Kohli’s Horror Show Continues

It was another forgettable night for Kohli as his poor form continued in the ongoing season of Indian Premier League. After registering back-to-back ducks in the last two clashes, Kohli was promoted to open the innings alongside skipper Du Plessis but it didn’t change much for them. He was dismissed on just 9 while attempting a pull shot but he managed to get an edge and got caught. The 33-year-old has been going through a very lean patch this season with just 128 runs in just 9 matches at an average of 16.

Advertisement

Also Read: RCB vs RR, Match Highlights

No Big Show From Glenn Maxwell

Advertisement

RCB retained the Australian all-rounder after his imperious show for them last season where he slammed 513 runs in 15 matches but he has failed to replicate that in IPL 2022 so far. Apart from a 55-run knock, Maxwell has failed to live up to the expectation when his team needed him the most this season. On Tuesday, Maxwell registered a golden duck after edging Kuldeep Sen’s delivery to the first slip. RCB are in a tricky stage now in the play-offs stage and moving forward, Maxwell has to find his groove back to help the inexperienced middle-order.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here