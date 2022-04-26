IPL 2022: RCB Win Toss, Opt to Bowl First vs RR; Virat Kohli to Open for Bangalore; Daryl Mitchell in for Rajasthan

Royal Challengers Bangalore won the toss and opted to bowl first against Rajasthan Royals at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune on Tuesday with Virat Kohli set to open for the first time in this IPL. Kohli has been struggling with form with a golden duck in his last game, which saw RCB slump to a heavy defeat after being bundled out for 68. RCB have dropped their misfiring opener Anuj Rawat and in comes Rajat Patidar.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Advertisement

Rajasthan are third on the points table and are coming off the back of back-to-back wins and will be looking for their sixth win of the season. They have also made changes to their XI with pacer Kuldeep Sen coming in for Obed McCoy while Karun Nair sits out in favour of New Zealand allrounder Daryl Mitchell.

After winning the toss, RCB skipper Faf du Plessis said, “We will bowl first. There will be a bit in it early on and we’ll look to exploit it tonight. You have to go past it (68), it’s just about getting to the playoffs, it’s not how you get there. One change for us - Rajat comes in for Anuj Rawat with Virat going to the top. We want him to get going right at the top, want to see the real Virat play. This is a new game, new day and well have to play well.

While Sanju Samson added, “We would have also bowled here, but we’re happy to bat first as well. It’s been great, he has set up a great standard, the entire team is learning a lot from him, the way he has played in accordance with the team situation, there’s a lot to learn. Just put the best step forward - couple of changes, Daryl Mitchell comes in place of Karun Nair, Kuldeep Sen replaces Obed McCoy

RCB vs RR Playing XIs

Advertisement

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis(c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Rajat Patidar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Daryl Mitchell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Kuldeep Sen, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here