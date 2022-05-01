IPL 2022: 'Real Potential Came Out Against RR, With The Ball Especially' - Rohit Sharma After MI Secure 1st Win

Mumbai Indians registered their first win of the season with a five-wicket triumph over Rajasthan Royals at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai on Saturday. Skipper Rohit Sharma feels that his team play with their real potential as the bowlers lived up to the expectation by restricting Rajasthan to 158/6 in 20 overs. It was a disciplined bowling performance from Mumbai Indians bowlers as they put up a collective show to give the batters some advantage.

The Mumbai Indians skipper heaped praises on his bowlers as they kept putting pressure on the opposition batters by taking wickets at regular intervals.

“I’d definitely take it, that’s how we play, real potential came out today, with the ball especially. They kept applying the pressure. If you keep taking wickets, it’s going to be difficult for them, we did that perfectly today," Rohit said in the post-match presentation after the thrilling win.

Rohit said that Mumbai tried several combinations but the conditions were different in all venues and they failed to find the best one in the first eight matches.

“This is the team we played in the first couple of games except few bowling changes. When you have a season like that, you are not sure of your combination. You want to try out so many things. The conditions are different. The ball tends to grip here, the pitches are flat in the other venues. We try and field the best combination, it hasn’t worked for eight games," Rohit asserted.

The MI skipper further talked about his team’s performances in the previous matches as he said that those were close games and they were not blown away by any opposition despite eight defeats.

“But one thing I can say is, we were not blown away by the opposition, we came really close. Had we won those games, things would have been slightly different," he added.

Mumbai Indians played two spinners against Rajasthan - Hrithik Shokeen and Kumar Kartikeya as Rohit hailed the spin duo for their job.

“Both of these guys, they are courageous, they want to do something special. It gives me the confidence to bowl them (spinners) at any given stage. We played very well, bowlers came together, batters did the job as well," he concluded.

