IPL 2022: Records Tumble As David Warner Scores Fifty; Fans Thrash Sunrisers Hyderabad On Twitter

Delhi Capitals David Warner is a star with the bat and he continues to lit up IPL as he slammed another 50. This was Australia’s 55th fifty which makes him a topper in this aspect. Yes, he has the highest number of the fifties in IPL history, dwarfing the second-best Virat Kohli who has 47 to his name. Warner, who was axed from Sunrisers Hyderabad, came out attacking against KKR as he raced to a fifty in just 35 balls as he smashed Andre Russell for a six.

It was a slower ball on a shortish length on leg, and Warner made room and clobbered that to long-on.

Following this performance, fans soon started praising him. Some used this opportunity to thrash SRH and their management for axing Warner unceremoniously. Here are some of the top Twitter reactions(warning: memes alert!).

Kolkata Knight Riders, who are on a high, won the toss against Delhi Capitals and chose to bowl first in game 19 of the Indian Premier League at Mumbai’s Brabourne Stadium. Shreyas Iyer led side are unchanged and why not, after the string of wins they have put up. Meanwhile, Delhi made one change, and a big one, as they dropped Anrich Nortje and replaced him with none other than Khaleel Ahmed.

“We’ll bowl first. When I came in, touched the surface, was pretty hard. It has got even grass. I feel in the second innings it would get even better. The boys have been doing really well, important we maintain consistency. To captain, such an amazing bunch is really good. Same team," said Iyer.

“Don’t mind batting first on this wicket. Wicket is absolutely looking very nice. Gets frustrating when you lose close matches but have to learn from your mistakes and keep moving. Definitely a big relief - no dew. One change - Nortje out, Khaleel in," said Delhi skipper Pant.

