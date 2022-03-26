IPL 2022: Relieved of RCB Captaincy, Virat Kohli Recalls 'Joy of Coming to Practice'

With IPL set to resume on Saturday, one man is already under the glare and he is Virat Kohli. Things took a turn for the worse for Kohli as he first stepped down from the post of India’s T20I skipper in September. Although, he didn’t see it coming, but Kohli was then sacked by BCCI from the post of ODI skipper as well. By the time January came, India had lost another Test series in South Africa and Kohli did the rest by resigning.

Now, all eyes will again be on Kohli as he will be playing his first match for RCB as a non-captain since 2012; fans are asking can he make it count? There are a lot of fans who think he will be the orange cap holder. Meanwhile when asked about his reason to step down, he revealed his discomfiture in going ahead and how he felt suffocating in the role. “It’s a good change. I’m much more relaxed," Kohli said.

“(I have) the same excitement of coming to practice, focussing on my skills and what I need to do as a batter. Looking forward to these sessions was something I used to experience very regularly before. Somewhere, when you have other responsibilities, this tends to take a backseat. Over a period of time, when your mind is only running in one direction, you can tend to lose joy to come and practice.

“For me, that has always been the essence of playing cricket. I’ve always wanted for it to be alive within me and I certainly feel the joy of purely coming here and batting, hitting the ball again," said Kohli.

Back in January, Kohli wrote a long Instagram post revealing how captaincy had become a burden and he wasn’t really enjoying it. He emphasised that a person must enjoy what he is doing else he wouldn’t have the optimal results.

“A lot of people say that one should look at things at a point of view of responsibility. A lot of people don’t understand that if you, as a player, cannot be the best version of yourself on the field, then the responsibility, for me as a player, means nothing. You can still be a leader of the team and drive the team forward towards success and winning trophies, but I take a lot of pride in contributing for the team," said the former RCB captain.

