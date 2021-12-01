IPL 2022 Retention: MS Dhoni, Jadeja, Rohit Sharma Sign Contracts After Getting Retained - WATCH

After introspecting and evaluating every possible aspect, all eight franchises on Tuesday released the retention list ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auctions. Ahead of the 15th edition of the tournament, the teams will look to re-build their respective squads. In order to do that, they will have to come up with some major plans to go after good players in the auctions, who dates are yet to be announced.

Meanwhile, the marquee Indian players in MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja and Rohit Sharma signed the contracts for their respective franchises.

Advertisement

The Chennai Super Kings shared a video on social media in which its retained players – Dhoni, Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad and English all-rounder Moeen Ali – could be seen speaking on being retained by the side. The CSK captain was retained for Rs 12 crore, Jadeja for Rs 16 crore. Gaekwad and Ali bagged contracts of Rs 8 crore and Rs 6 crore, respectively.

>ALSO READ | IPL 2022 Retention: Who Stays, Who Misses Out? Full List Of Players And Money Eight Teams Spent!

“Straight from SU4ER KINGS for the Super Fans," CSK captioned the video.

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma also took Instagram on Tuesday and shared a video of signing the contract after getting retained by the franchise.

“Signed and sealed!": Rohit wrote while sharing the video.

Advertisement

Apart from captain Rohit, five-time champions Mumbai Indians decided to retain Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Kumar Yadav, and Kieron Pollard for the upcoming season of the IPL.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have decided to retain Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, and Mohammed Siraj ahead of the mega-auction. Delhi Capitals retained the quartet of Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw, Axar Patel, and Anrich Nortje for IPL 2022.

>ALSO READ | From KL Rahul to Rashid Khan: Key Players Franchises Released Ahead of IPL 2022 Auction

Advertisement

Rajasthan Royals have retained their captain Sanju Samson, along with Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal. Two-time champions KKR held back West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell, mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy along with young Venkatesh Iyer and Sunil Narine.

At SunRisers Hyderabad, Williamson was picked as the first and retained all-rounder Abdul Samad and fast bowler Umran Malik who made his debut in the last season. Punjab Kings have decided to retain just two players for the IPL 2022 in opener Mayank Agarwal and left-arm-pacer Arshdeep Singh.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here