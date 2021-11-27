IPL 2022 Retention: Probable Players Retentions to Cost For It - What we Know so Far

The Indian Premier League is all set to expand from the next season with the addition of two new teams - Lucknow and Ahmedabad. It will add an extra bit of competitiveness as the previous teams will be fighting against new contenders. The mega auction will happen ahead of the next season which will help the new franchise to get a fair chance in having a quality squad. Before the auction, the old eight franchises have a tricky task ahead of them - Players Retention.

According to the rules, each franchise can retain a maximum of 4 players. Of these, a maximum of two can be overseas cricketers and only three Indians will be allowed to get retained ahead of the auction.

Advertisement

The BCCI has announced that all the franchises have to submit the list of retained players by 30th November 2021.

>Cost of Retaining Players

Retaining players will cost the franchises a hefty amount as if a team decides to use all 4 options of retention then the total purse available for the 4 players will be INR 42 Crores. The first chosen player will get INR 16 Crores, the 2nd will fetch INR 12 Crores, the 3rd will get a sum of INR 8 Crores, and the 4th will receive INR 6 Crores for their services.

>Also Read | Irfan Pathan Picks 4 Players MI Would Retain in IPL 2022

While if a team chose three retained players then INR 33 crores will be deducted from their total purse. then the purse will be INR 33 Crores. The first retained player will get INR 15 Crores, and while the second and third chosen players will end up with INR 11 and 7 Crores respectively.

In case of two-player retention, the franchise will pay INR 14 and 10 Crores respectively to their first and second choice player. While, if a franchise just retains a single player then he will fetch INR 14 Crores.

>Probable Retention From Each Franchise

Advertisement

None of the franchises has announced their official list of players yet but there are several reports regarding their choice of players. According to the Indian Express, defending champions Chennai Super Kings will retain their skipper MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad and one out of English all-rounders Moeen Ali and Sam Curran.

Delhi Capitals have decided to retain Rishabh Pant as skipper ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction. Besides, they have also retained Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje according to ESPNCricinfo.

>Also Read | IPL 2022 Retention Mumbai Indians: Aakash Chopra Votes For Suryakumar Yadav Over Ishan Kishan

Advertisement

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians will retain captain Rohit Sharma, pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah and wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan, while discussions are on with West Indies great Kieron Pollard, according to NDTV’s report. Meanwhile, some cricket critics have advised Mumbai to retain Suryakumar Yadav.

From the other franchises, RCB are expected to retain their former skipper Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and Yuzvendra Chahal. There are high chances that they might also pick one off Devdutt Padikkal, Mohammed Siraj and Harshal Patel.

Several reports suggested that Rajasthan Royals have decided to retain Sanju Samson as their skipper for next season alongside Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes.

Advertisement

Sunrisers Hyderabad might choose Kane Williamson and Rashid Khan as their only two retained players. While KKR will look for a new skipper in the auction and retain only Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy.

For Punjab Kings, they have a tricky dilemma ahead of them as according to some reports, KL Rahul wants to play for a new franchise next season which will force PBKS to retain only Mayank Agarwal.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here