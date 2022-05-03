IPL 2022: Riley Meredith Loses I-Pad Challenge With Jasprit Bumrah | WATCH VIDEO

Mumbai Indians, who had an eight-game losing streak at IPL, managed to snap the run as they beat Rajasthan Royals. The mood in the camp seemed jovial as they came out to practice. The seamers Jasprit Bumrah and Riley Meredith were seen having a go at each other where the Aussie claimed that the Indian owes him an I-Pad. Although, Bumrah kept saying that he didn’t remember it.

But Bumrah agreed and asked Meredith to nail a yorker which he failed to do. The batter slammed him over his head as you can see in the video. Although the Aussie couldn’t nail a yorker, he was instrumental against RR picking up two wickets for 24 runs in his 2 overs. Thanks to his bowling, Mumbai managed to snap the losing streak.

Mumbai Indians finally opened their account in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League with a five-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals here on Saturday.

Opting to field, MI restricted RR to 158 for six, despite a fine 52-ball 67 by Jos Buttler at the top.

The second highest scorer for RR was Ravichandran Ashwin (21 off 9 balls) who played a cameo to take RR past 150-run mark.

In reply, MI chased down the target in 19.2 overs with Suryakumar Yadav (51 off 39 balls) emerging as the top scorer.

Yadav in company of Tilak Varma (35) added 81 to keep MI in the hunt, before Tim David (20) finished the job.

For MI, Riley Meredith (2/24) accounted for two wickets, while debutant spinner Kumar Kartikeya impressed with his one for 19 in his four overs and Daniel Sams (1/32) snapped one.

Hrithik Shokeen too took two but he went for too many runs, while pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah (0/27) too was on the mark.

