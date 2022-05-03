IPL 2022: Rinku Singh Needed to Make a Statement, Says Brendon McCullum

Kolkata Knight Riders coach Brendon McCullum was a relieved man after his team managed to snap their losing streak of five matches with a seven-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Monday. The win ensured KKR kept their playoff chances alive, while RR slumped to their second straight loss, once again owing to the lack of runs in the far end of their innings. KKR restricted RR to 152/5 before youngsters Nitish Rana and Rinku Singh combined for a match-winning partnership of 66 for the fourth wicket to take KKR home in a tricky chase.

“Really pleased obviously (with the win). (Losing) Five games on the bounce, it’s not easy. I need to compliment all the guys for the way they played tonight. The guys have stuck together and been realistic," said McCullum during the post-match interaction.

KKR had made two changes to their playing XI as they rested one of their star performers from last season, Venkatesh Iyer, who has averaged less than 17 with the bat so far, and brought in left-arm spinner Ankul Roy. Roy bowled inside the Powerplay overs giving away just 28 runs in his four overs, taking the wicket of Karun Nair and proving his worth in the field as well. The other change, Shivam Mavi, too impressed with 4-0-33-1 and took the wicket of RR skipper Sanju Samson, who made 49-ball 54. Rinku’s promotion up the order, ahead of Andre Russell, also worked in favour of the two-time IPL champions.

“Selection role is really important for me. Couple of guys have lost their form and confidence, there have been a few injuries, so we had to force a couple of changes. We wanted five bowlers and with the pitch on the slower side, Anukul (Roy) came in. We wanted Mavi in the team," said McCullum, adding “Anukul was brilliant, he has been around in the IPL for a long time. He is also similar to Rinku, who carries himself well and has a good future ahead of him.

Praising Rinku and Nitish for their calm approach to the chase after KKR had lost both their openers - a fresh pair of Baba Indrajith and Aaron Finch - inside the powerplay overs, the former swashbuckling opener said a big performance from Rinku was just around the corner. Walking into bat with KKR’s required rate touching nearly nine, the UP middle-order batter wrestled the momentum in KKR’s favour with an enterprising 23-ball 42* knock while Rana played second fiddle, making 48* off 37 balls. Earlier, skipper Shreyas Iyer had contributed 34 off 32 before falling to Trent Boult.

“Tonight was a fantastic performance, from two guys who are very good friends (Rana and Rinku). He (Rinku) has been in the franchise for a long period of time. Lucky enough to spend some time with him. He needed to make a statement and he made it in the first game itself. Rana was out in the middle and that gave him (Rinku) a lot of confidence in his company, said McCullum.

The win takes KKR ahead of Punjab Kings in the points table with eight points from ten games (4 wins and six losses), while RR remain on third with 12 points from ten games (6 wins and 4 losses). KKR have been struggling for runs at the top of the order and McCullum said opening is an area that the team needs to work on in the coming games. “It (opening) is an area where we need to tidy up. We have been off in the powerplay compared to the other teams," he added.

