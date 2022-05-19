IPL 2022: 'Rinku Singh, Remember the Name'-Fans Hail Meerut Youngster After Superb Cameo

Rinku Singh played a blinder (40 off 15) against Kolkata Knight Riders as he almost brought his team on the threshold of an improbable win. In a chase of 211 runs, KKR needed 21 off last six and yet they were so close. Despite losing the wickets of Andre Russell and Sam Billings, KKR never really gave up and Rinku made it happen. He launched Stoinis for 4,6,6 as they brought the equation down to make it five off the last three balls but he fell to a special one handed catch from Evin Lewis to bring LSG back into the game. After the game Twitter rose up in appreciation of this youngster from Meerut who had almost pulled a thriller.

With three needed off the final ball, Marcus Stoinis landed a yorker to dismiss Umesh Yadav and help his team win a humdinger. The loss knocked KKR out of the competition, while LSG, who had lost their last two matches, moved back into the top-two with the win.

With this win, Lucknow qualified for the playoffs after getting 18 points in their 14 league matches. They joined Gujarat Titans, who had become the first team to reach the playoffs in the ongoing season.

On the other hand, Kolkata were eliminated from the playoffs race after finishing the league stages with 12 points from 14 matches. They joined defending champions Chennai Super Kings and five-time champions Mumbai Indians, who have already been eliminated from the playoffs hunt.

A historic hundred by Quinton de Kock (140 not out off 70) and a solid fifty by KL Rahul (68 not out off 51) powered Lucknow Super Giants to 210/0 in 20 overs, after winning the toss and opting to bat first. Both De Kock and Rahul remained not out till the last ball of the innings, didn’t show any mercy on KKK bowlers and broke many records during the process.

